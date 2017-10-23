Commodity card sign-ups in Campbell County

ETHRA and the Office on Aging in Campbell County are hosting sign-ups for new USDA Commodity Cards. The first sign-up will be next Monday, October 30 at the Jellico Library from 9:30 am to 1 pm.

Sign-ups will be held the week of Monday, November 13 through Friday, November 17, from 8:30 am until 11:30 am each day with afternoon sign-ups between 1:30 and 3:30 pm at the ETHRA Office at 2301 Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette.

For more information, call the ETHRA Office in LaFollette at 423-562-2948, extension 5.