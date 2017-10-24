Coal Creek Health Day Wednesday

The 17th annual Coal Creek Health Day at Briceville School takes place on Wednesday, October 25th from 8:30 until 11:30 am. Students, aided by volunteers, will gauge the health of Coal Creek by cataloging the fish, insects and other animals that call it home. The annual event is one of the most anticipated days of the school year for students at Briceville Elementary School.
