Clinton woman pleads guilty in fatal hit & run

Last week, a Clinton woman pleaded guilty to her role in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in March in Claxton.

25-year-old Destany Lynn Cotner pleaded guilty Friday an an Anderson County courtroom to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident where death occurred and a misdemeanor charge of First Offense DUI in connection to the March 12th incident that left a 35-year-old Jacksboro mother of two dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported at the time that 25-year-old Isaac Irwin of Clinton had been driving south on Clinton Highway shortly before 1 am Sunday March 12th, when he struck and killed 35-year-old Jade Robinson of Jacksboro, who had been walking in one of the lanes. Following the crash, Irwin fled the scene, but based on witnesses’ descriptions of the vehicle and its direction of travel, an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy located the car parked at a home in South Clinton a short time later. Both were said to be under the influence of drugs.

At first, Cotner told investigators that she had been driving the car at the time of the crash but later changed her story, indicating that Irwin had in fact been driving and had told her to take the blame because he would have faced a lengthy jail sentence because of his previous criminal history, while she would only face a misdemeanor DUI charge. While she was not driving at the time of the incident, she did admit to driving down a driveway, according top court records, hence the DUI charge.

Cotner received a suspended two-year sentence on the felony charge of leaving the scene and was placed on supervised probation. She will serve 11 months and 29 days in the county jail on the DUI charge, lose her driver’s license for one year, pay a $350 fine and court costs, plus face a litany of post-release probationary requirements.

Irwin’s case is still working its way through the court system and records indicate that Cotner will testify against him in the case.