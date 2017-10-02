Clinton shut out for third straight week

West 7 Clinton 0: The Dragons saw their scoreless quarter streak reach 14 as they were shut out for a third consecutive game on the road at West.

Friday’s loss marked the first time that Clinton had been shut out in three straight games was 2011, and was the lowest-scoring game involving the Dragons since their 6-0 win in 1992 over Oak Ridge.

Once again, the Dragon defense was stellar, allowing West only 206 total yards of offense, but, once again, the offense never got up and running with Clinton amassing only 73 yards. Clinton was held to 26 yards rushing on 32 carries and West sacked Dragon quarterbacks three times. The Dragons’ biggest play of the game on offense came on a reverse run by Cody Parker that covered 24 yards. Parker separated his shoulder on the play, but popped it back into place and returned to the game later, finishing with six tackles on the night and three pas break-ups.

West’s touchdown came on a three-yard plunge by Preston Wardell with 1:28 to play in the first half set up by a long pass from Demarcus Nelson to Daniel Leadbetter.

Clinton’s Andrew Shoopman had two catches on offense and snagged an interception as well. Isaiah Washington and Jackson Leinart recorded sacks for CHS (2-4, 0-2 Region 3-5A)…Clinton’s defense held West (3-3, 1-1) to eight first downs, but offense could only muster five for the Dragons.

Clinton 0-0-0-0—0

West 0-7-0-0—0

Scoring

West—Preston Wardell 3 run (Logan Bowers kick), 1:38, 2nd

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 5, West 8

Rushes-yards: Clinton 32-26, West 40-146

Passing yards: Clinton 47, West 60

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 6-12-0, West 3-12-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 44-73, West 52-206

Punts-avg: Clinton 10-30.2, West 5-48.0

Return yardage: Clinton 46, West 49

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 3-25, West 1-8

Penalties-yards: Clinton 8-52, West 7-69

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, West 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 26:03, West 21:57

Time of game: 2 hours, 24 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Cody Parker 1-24, Isaiah Washington 7-16, Ro Hardin 10-10, Cameron Washington 6-6, Anthony Shervington 1-1, Josh Breeden 1-0, Team 1-minus 14, Jacob Brock 5-minus 17; West: Trariq Hardin 14-87, Wardell 12-71 (TD), Grant Tierney 2-4, Demarcus Nelson 9-minus 6, Team 3-minus 10

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Brock 6-10-0 47, R. Hardin 0-1-0 0, Garrett Zody 0-1-0 0; West: Nelson 3-12-1 60

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Andrew Shoopman 2-22, Mazon Jenkins 2-16, R. Hardin 1-7, Andrew Niner 1-2; West: Daniel Leadbetter 1-45, Wardell 1-15, Tierney 1-0

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Zody 9-266-29.6, Brock 1-36-36.0; West: Sebastian Latorre 5-240-48.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: I. Washington 1-24; West: none

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: Jenkins 2-10, J’kobe Hardin 1-0; West: Juan Davis 6-49

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Shoopman 1-12; West: none

Fumble recoveries

(none for either team)

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Jackson Leinart 1-8; West: Zach Stokes 1-9, Tyrece Edwards 1-9, Cirus Howell 1-7

Missed field goal – yards

Clinton: none; West: Bowers 50