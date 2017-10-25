Clinton Schools get even more good news on proficiency, have a reward School

The Clinton City School system has more good news to celebrate this week. Earlier this month, the state announced that Clinton City Schools had received a district-wide composite score of a Level 5 on the new TN Ready assessment. This score means that there was statistically significant evidence that our students made and exceeded the expectation of one year’s growth. Schools and school systems’ student growth are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.

This week, Director of Schools Kelly Johnson announced that the city schools have also gotten good news as far as proficiency is concerned. Johnson says that while, statewide, proficiency scores are down due to what she called more rigorous standards, Clinton students still came in above the state average in proficiency in all grades and all subjects. City students are ranked 17th in English/Language Arts proficiency and moved up to 15th in the state in Math.

The state also announced that North Clinton Elementary School was recognized as a Reward School, given to the top 5% of schools in the state in both proficiency and growth. NCES was recognized for its student growth.

Congratulations to the students, teachers, administrators and parents in the Clinton city school system!