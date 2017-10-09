Home / Featured / Clinton man indicted for allegedly threatening judges

Clinton man indicted for allegedly threatening judges

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 81 Views

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Clinton man accused of threatening three judges.  

In November 2016, at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Special Agents began investigating threats made against three Anderson County judges. The investigation revealed that 52-year-old Ronald Jennings Taylor wrote letters and mailed them to numerous individuals. In the letters, Taylor threatened to harm the judges.

On Tuesday, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Taylor with one count of Retaliation for Past Action.  Friday, he was served in the Anderson County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Dine & Donate’ today (Monday October 9th)

10 participating eateries will donate a portion of their sales to support Aid to Distressed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved