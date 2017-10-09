Clinton man indicted for allegedly threatening judges

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Clinton man accused of threatening three judges.

In November 2016, at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Special Agents began investigating threats made against three Anderson County judges. The investigation revealed that 52-year-old Ronald Jennings Taylor wrote letters and mailed them to numerous individuals. In the letters, Taylor threatened to harm the judges.

On Tuesday, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Taylor with one count of Retaliation for Past Action. Friday, he was served in the Anderson County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.