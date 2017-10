Clinton First Wesleyan Church to ‘Light the Night’ on Halloween

Clinton First Wesleyan Church will be holding its third annual “Light the Night” event on Tuesday October 31st (Halloween Night) from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

They will have free BBQ, hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, apple butter, and more. There will also be bounce houses and games and games for the kids. Everyone is welcome and are encouraged bring friends.

First Wesleyan Church is located at 821 Fowler Street in Clinton.