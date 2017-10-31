Clinton Council takes action on Magnet Mills

The Clinton City Council met Monday night in its regular session, delayed a week due to scheduling conflicts.

During the meeting, Council members were told that TDOT has recommended making safety improvements at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on Yarnell Road, just behind Summers Monuments in South Clinton. TDOT will spend $349,239 on the project with a 10% match required from the city that was approved during Monday’s meeting. TDOT has not announced when that project might begin.

The Council also received an update on a project recently begun by TDOT that will see the stretch of Highway 61 from Suzanne Drive all the way to the Highway 95 interchange resurfaced. TDOT crews began milling the paevement in that area two days ago, so watch out for delays while that bumpy section of road is smoothed out.

After going into executive session behind closed doors with their attorneys, the Council also passed three measures dealing with the ongoing cleanup of the former Magnet Mills site.

The Council voted to have the so-called Building A on the Magnet Mills site to go through the slum ordinance process. The building, which is still standing, is said to be structurally sound, so instead of seeking to have it demolished, the process would instead seek to obtain an order to clean the property and board it up so that no one can get inside. The goal would be to have a judge order the property’s owners to clean up and safeguard the site within a timeframe to be decided by the courts. If that deadline is not met, that would free the city up to hire its own crews to perform the work and bill the property owner.

The Council also voted last night to proceed with a judicial foreclosure on a lien related to city court fines assessed to Magnet Mills for junk vehicles over two years ago. The lien is in the amount of $94,000, according to city officials. The third measure dealing with Magnet Mills also dealt with a lien, this one a tax lien for $16,000 for the city’s expenses related to environmental analysis and other work performed at the site.