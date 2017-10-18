Clinton 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday

The annual Clinton 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run & Walk will be held this Saturday at Lakefront Park in Clinton. To register for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/clinton5k. The registration and sign-up fee is $33 and all proceeds will benefit the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools.

The USATF Certified Course takes runners along the beautiful Clinch River on a flat and fast surface starting & finishing at Lakefront Park.

From 7:30 to 8:30 am race day registrations and final packet pickups will take place.

The race starts at 9 am.with a post-race awards ceremony scheduled for 10 am.

The Clinton 5k is a member race of the Run and See Tennessee Grand Prix.

5k Award Categories (Male & Female): Top 3 overall, top masters, grand masters, veterans. Adult 5-year age groups (14 & under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, and 75+).

1 Mile Award Categories (Male & Female): Top 3 overall. (18 & under). All participants receive a finisher’s ribbon.

Results: Compete results will be available at www.totalracesolutions.com.