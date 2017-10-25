Home / Obituaries / Clifton “Eugene” Stooksbury, age 88 of Clinton

Clifton “Eugene” Stooksbury, age 88 of Clinton

Clifton “Eugene” Stooksbury, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Clifton was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton, the Alpha Lodge #376 in Clinton, and Valley Lodge #383 in Andersonville where he was a raised Master Mason on August 20, 1966 and was active in Masonry for 50 years.

Throughout his life he loved to hunt and was an avid fisherman.  He was an expert fisherman on Norris Lake and knew the best spots to fish, the seasons of when and how to fish and what to fish with until his health declined.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillard and Trula Stooksbury; son, Michael Stooksbury.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bobbie Stooksbury of Clinton; daughter, Debbie Zachary & husband Sam of Clinton; grandchildren, Corey Zachary & wife Arlie, David Zachary; sister, Ruth Langley of Lawndale, NC; brother-in-law, Bill Leinart & wife Jean; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the amazing PCM Nurses whom they considered family for giving such wonderful care to Eugene during his illness.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Friday, October 27, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.

His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating.  Eugene’s graveside will immediately follow his funeral at the Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all

arrangements.  holleygamble.com

