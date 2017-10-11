CHS set to add five to Wall of Fame

Clinton High School will add five new members to its “Wall of Fame” before the Homecoming football game against Campbell County on October 20th.

The Wall of Fame was created in 2004 as part of the school’s centennial celebration to recognize Clinton grads who have gone on to excel in their chosen fields, as well as non-graduates who have made significant contributions to the school and the community.

In alphabetical order, here are this year’s honorees:

Stanley Barnes, who served as band director from 1971 to 1991.

Margaret Calhoun (Class of 1961), who taught English at CHS for almost 30 years. Her maiden name is Hammer and she is a member of the family that founded the legendary Hammer’s stores, celebrating 75 years in business this year.

Doug Davis (Class of `966), who went on to become a composer and music educator. His compositions have been performed by the likes of Chick Corea and others and is a member of Bakersfield, California’s Music Hall of Fame along with legends like Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

The late James “Buzz” Elkins, who spent 18 years in Nashville as a member of the General Assemby, representing this area in both the House of Representatives and the State Senate.

Ron Kirksey (Class of 1965), who went on to become a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.

In addition to being recognized before the Homecoming game, the honorees will also ride in the Homecoming Parade.