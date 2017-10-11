Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS set to add five to Wall of Fame

CHS set to add five to Wall of Fame

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Clinton High School will add five new members to its “Wall of Fame” before the Homecoming football game against Campbell County on October 20th.

The Wall of Fame was created in 2004 as part of the school’s centennial celebration to recognize Clinton grads who have gone on to excel in their chosen fields, as well as non-graduates who have made significant contributions to the school and the community.

In alphabetical order, here are this year’s honorees:

  • Stanley Barnes, who served as band director from 1971 to 1991.
  • Margaret Calhoun (Class of 1961), who taught English at CHS for almost 30 years. Her maiden name is Hammer and she is a member of the family that founded the legendary Hammer’s stores, celebrating 75 years in business this year.
  • Doug Davis (Class of `966), who went on to become a composer and music educator. His compositions have been performed by the likes of Chick Corea and others and is a member of Bakersfield, California’s Music Hall of Fame along with legends like Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.
  • The late James “Buzz” Elkins, who spent 18 years in Nashville as a member of the General Assemby, representing this area in both the House of Representatives and the State Senate.
  • Ron Kirksey (Class of 1965), who went on to become a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.

In addition to being recognized before the Homecoming game, the honorees will also ride in the Homecoming Parade.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Familiar scam making rounds, this time in Campbell County

Authorities in Campbell County are warning citizens there about a scam similar to ones we …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved