CHS Homecoming parade details

Jim Harris 1 min ago

The Clinton High School Homecoming Parade will be held Friday October 20th beginning at 6 pm in downtown Clinton.

The parade will follow its traditional route, starting in the parking lot behind the old Hammer’s store, traveling up Main Street, passing the Courthouse and turning right before ending in the parking lot at the football field.

The five new inductees, or their families, into the school’s Wall of Fame will be part of the parade, which will also include the band, cheerleaders, floats and more.

