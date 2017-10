The choirs of Clinton High School will hold their first choral concert of the school year on Tuesday, October 24th at 7pm in the Clinton High School Theater.

All 4 choirs will perform. They are Mixed Chorus 1 & 2, Advanced Ensemble and Advanced Small Ensemble., and next week’s performance will include songs with Fall themes as well as an Edgar Allan Poe poem put to music.

Come enjoy the show. As always the concert is free but donations are always welcome.