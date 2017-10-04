Chimney Tops Trail to (mostly) reopen Friday

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Tuesday that they will open the Chimney Tops Trail to a newly developed observation point starting Friday, October 6th. The entire trail has been closed to the public since the devastating Chimney Tops 2 Fire in late November of last year.

“We are excited to complete the work on the Chimney Tops Trail in time for the fall color season in Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” Acting Superintendent Clay Jordan commented in a press release. “We understand that many people have a strong emotional tie to the Chimney Tops Trail and its reopening has been a priority for moving forward in our recovery from the fire event.”

The extended closure of the trail allowed the park’s trail crew to design and develop a section of the trail which will provide a safe and sustainable gathering area for hikers to enjoy beautiful views of Mount LeConte and the Chimney Tops pinnacles. The top most 0.25 mile section of trail to the Chimney Tops pinnacles themselves, though, was heavily damaged by the fire and will remain closed until further notice due to the significant safety concerns that exist.

“While the upper section of trail and rocky pinnacles are not safe for visitors to explore at this time, restoring access to the trail allows us to enjoy the rehabilitation investment made to the trail by the Friends of the Smokies’ Trails Forever Program in 2014, and also ensures the Chimney Tops Trail will remain a destination for visitors to enjoy a true Smoky Mountain hiking experience,” added Acting Superintendent Jordan.

According to Park officials, the funding for this trail project came through donations made by individuals from all across the country to the Friends of the Smokies’ Fire Relief Fund, which was established in response to the outpouring of public support to aid in the rehabilitation and repair of park areas impacted by the fire, according to the release.

Chimney Tops Trail is traditionally one of the most popular trails within Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It provides a short, but steep climb through mature forested areas with multiple bridge crossings over rushing mountain streams and spectacular mountain vistas. With this reopening, visitors can continue to enjoy most of the trail.

The fire began inside the Park, allegedly caused by a pair of teens from Anderson County playing with matches (although charges against the still-unidentified-pair were eventually dropped), but blew out of control due to extremely strong winds, spreading outside the park’s boundaries into Gatlinburg and the surrounding area, ultimately destroying thousands of structures and killing 14 people.

According to the park release, “visitors hiking the trail must remain within the open section and not explore beyond the closed area at the trail’s termination due to significant environmental damage and safety concerns. The former trail past the closure point continues to slough off the side of the steep slope due to ongoing erosion of rocks and soil.” Park staff will be monitoring the closed section of trail and the Chimney Tops throughout the upcoming season as rain, freeze and thaw cycles, and wind events continue to change the landscape. If in the future the ground is determined to be safe and stabilized enough for sustainable trail construction, the park will consider trail rehabilitation of this area.

For more information about the current park trails and facilities, please visit our website. https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm