Chamber: 13K+ attend Clinch River Fall Antique Festival

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 17th year of the Clinch River Fall Antique Festival was a huge success.

Officials estimated that attendance topped last year’s levels, bringing in over 13,000 people for the Festival on October 14th.

In addition, the Chamber says that the Cruze-In Car Show on the opening Friday night of the two-day festival attracted 10 more cars than last year’s event, with the $10 entry fee going to support the Education Foundation of Clinton City and Anderson County Schools.