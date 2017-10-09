Carolyn Brinyark, age 78 of Rocky Top, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Summit View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 27, 1939 to the late Robert and Irene Green Hutton in Clinton. She retired from PACA Body Armor. She enjoyed camping and being outdoors, painting and crafting. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Kay Yates, Bobby Nelson; Brothers, Carl Hutton.

She is survived by:

Son……. Jack Taylor and wife Letisha

Grandchildren……. Jonathan Taylor, Jacklyn Taylor, and Parker Smiddy

Great-Grandchildren……. Eden, Tucker, and Caiden

And a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, October 9, 2017 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Her graveside service will be on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 11am at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Rocky Top is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Brinyark. www.holleygamble.com