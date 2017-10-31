Caroline Faye Lyons, 70, of Norris, TN passed away on October 24 in Clinton, TN.

Carolyn was born in Norris to Bonnie Null and Woodrow Wilson Null on July 1, 1947.

She graduated with honors from Murfreesboro Tennessee State University. Carolyn worked as an art teacher for the TN and Georgia Public School Systems for over a decade. She was a talented artist, animal lover, caring mother, sister and friend.

She is preceded in death by her brother, James Null, her father, Woodrow Null and her mother, Bonnie Null.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Sarah Powell and her sisters Jacque Kerr, Patricia Seiber and Jean Abshire.

Funeral services are private. Donations in her honor may be given to the ACLU or NAMI. Sincere thanks to the staff at The Waters of Clinton. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com