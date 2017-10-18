Home / Community Bulletin Board / Canterfield to hold educational event on falls, prevention

Jim Harris

Canterfield of Oak Ridge has announced the October topic for its monthly educational series will be “Fall Prevention and What To Do After a Fall.”  This educational series is open to the public; admission and parking are free-of-charge.

The 90-minute presentation will take place at 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, located at 200 Bus Terminal Road.  Light refreshments will be provided.  Advance reservations are necessary as seating is limited.  To reserve your seat or for more information, call Casey Duncan at 865-425-9966.

The October educational forum will be presented by Deborah Higgs, an account executive with Intrepid Home Health.   Attendees will learn important strategies about how to make themselves “fall proof.”  Most falls are preventable and, with a little planning, a person’s environment can become a much safer space.   In addition, Higgs will discuss what to do if you experience a fall.

