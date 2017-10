We told you last week that Anderson County property tax bills were mailed to residents and that you are now able to pay them at the Trustee’s Office, either in person at the Courthouse, by mail or online.

Campbell County property owners are also receiving their tax notices this week and the Trustee’s office there says that if taxes are paid during the month of October, taxpayers receive a 2% discount. If paid by the end of November, the discount will be 1%.