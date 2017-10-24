Home / Local News / Campbell clay shooting tournament raises $40K

Jim Harris

In September, the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office hosted its Second Annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club in Maryville to raise money to support the children’s centers of the 8th Judicial District, which is made up of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott, and Union counties.

In year one of the event, there were 40 teams. This year, that number grew to 55 teams and 220 individual shooters.

The children’s centers serve hundreds of children each year, and work closely with local law enforcement and the DA’s Office.

District Attorney General Jared Effler announced Monday that this year’s event raised some $40,000.

