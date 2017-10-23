Bridge project delayed (again), Clinton Council meeting postponed

Clinton will have to continue to wait for the Lewallen Bridge replacement project to move forward as city officals tell WYSH that because TDOT has not yet obtained the necessary permits from either TVA or the Coast Guard to begin the work.

City Manager Roger Houck says that the permit application process will likely take six to nine months, meaning that the timeline has been pushed back once again by the state.

A request for bid proposals is now expected to be sent out next month, with those bids tentatively scheduled to be opened in January. TDOT could award a contract for the new bridge in February and construction, provided the necessary permits have been obtained, could now begin sometime in the spring.

The new bridge is expected to be realigned to the park side of the bridge, which is upstream from the current bridge, so that the state can avoid “the costly acquisition of several homes” downstream of the bridge in the other side.

Officials say the new bridge could feature four 12-foot-wide travel lanes and another 12-foot-wide center lane as well as two five-foot-wide sidewalks and will be about 20 feet wider than the current bridge.

This matter, and others, will be discussed when the Clinton City Council meets for its regular October meeting next Monday October 30th at 5:30 pm at City Hall. The meeting was postponed from today (10/23) due to scheduling conflicts involving Council members and others. Again, the Clinton City Council meeting originally set for tonight has been postponed to next Monday October 30th.