The Briceville Volunteer Fire department invites the community to come out Saturday October 7th beginning at 4 pm for its annual Fish Fry fundraiser at Briceville Elementary School.

Come on in for a great meal, with all the fixins and don’t worry, if you don’t like fish, they will have delicious chicken, too.

For more information on how to support the Briceville VFD, call 865-236-5857.