Home / Obituaries / Brenda Gail Lee, age 73, of Lenoir City

Brenda Gail Lee, age 73, of Lenoir City

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Brenda Gail Lee, age 73, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the ParkWest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born August 6, 1944 in Knoxville. Brenda loved spending time with her family and she treasured every moment with her babies. Preceded in death by her husband, Luke (Denny) Lee; parents, James and Maude Baker Brown; several brothers and sisters.

SURVIVORS

Sons

Luke Lee and wife, Patti of Farragut

Brian Lee and wife, Kathy McKee of Harriman

Grandchildren

Lauren, Christopher, Kelsey, Tosha, Aaron, and Taylor

Great-grandchildren

Olivia, Jackson, Kamren, Jaqolby, Victoria, and Raelyn

Special Friend

Jaquie Milsap of Kingston

Celebration of life will be held 6:00 -7:00 pm, Monday, October 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Eva Sanders Ezell, age 78 of Andersonville

Eva Sanders Ezell, age 78 of Andersonville, passed away at her home on Friday, October …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved