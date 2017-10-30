Billy “Bill” Wayne Yocum Sr., age 68, of Andersonville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Verda, Kentucky, on November 23, 1948 and raised in Briceville, Tennessee. He loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, and spend time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Flood, and grandparents Tom and Flora Turnbill. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ava Yocum; children, Billie (Robert) Hatmaker of Andersonville and, Billy Wayne Yocum Jr. (Mindy Duff), grandchildren, Cody (Nikita Davis); Kaleb (Danielle), and Dylan, Dakota, Jordan, Abigail, Jacob, and Josie, great grand children, Raygan, Gracie, and Jordyn, and sister Pat (Tom) Rowe of Oak Ridge, as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Graves Gap Baptist Church offiated by Rev. Jason Goins. The Yocum family would like to thank their extended family and friends for all their love and support.

You can also visit Bill’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

