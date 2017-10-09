“Bewitching Beasts!” at UT Gardens Oct. 21st

Bats, raccoons, owls, possums, flying squirrels and other nocturnal beasts come alive at night while we are sleeping. On Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon – 2 p.m., the University of Tennessee Gardens will present “Bewitching Beasts!” for children and their families to learn about and perhaps view some of these elusive animals and insects.

Children, with their parents or guardians in tow, are invited to dress up in costumes, enjoy food-free trick or treating, and take part in arts and crafts, raffles, and demonstrations throughout the garden. The event is designed to avoid the feared sugar rush and allow those with food allergies to participate in safe, seasonal, food-free activities.

This event will occur rain or shine. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $6 per child (12 and under). Families are welcome to come and enjoy the festivities anytime between noon and 2 p.m. Advance registration is required: please contact Derrick Stowell, UT Gardens Educator, at dstowell@utk.edu or 865-974-7151 or register online at https://ag.tennessee.edu/utg/Pages/bewitching_beasts.aspx. Registration will close by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

For directions, more information and a calendar of this fall’s events, please visit www.utgardens.tennessee.edu.