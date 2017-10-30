Beavers down Dragons in thriller on late FG

Karns 38 Clinton 36: Edson Castro hit a 46-yard field goal that cleared the crossbar by less than a foot with 1.7 seconds left Friday night as the Karns Beavers edged the Clinton Dragons 38-36 in a thrilling conclusion to the 2017 regular season.

The Dragons had taken the lead 36-35 on an Isaiah Washington touchdown run that covered 43 yards, followed by a 2-point conversion run by Cameron Washington with just uner one minute to play.

Karns drove down the field, aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties against the Dragons, to set up the game-winning field goal.

Isaiah Washington rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Josh Breeden added 109 yards and two scores of his own on just 10 carries. Cameron Washington rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown for Clinton. Karns was led by Tee Hodge-Harper, who ran for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries.

For the game, Clinton outgained Karns 475-449, including grinding out 369 yards rushing.

Karns ended its season 4-6, 1-5 in Region 3-5A, while Clinton ended its season 2-8, 0-6, having lost their final eight games.

(Box score, game stats by Dan McWilliams)

Karns 7- 7-7-17—38

Clinton 0-14-7-15—36

Scoring

Karns—Teahzjawon Hodge-Harper 2 run (Edson Castro kick), 6:04, 1st

Clinton—Josh Breeden 14 run (Garrett Zody kick), 7:25, 2nd

Karns—Jordan Gillespie 27 pass from Daniel Kitts (Castro kick), 6:33, 2nd

Clinton—Cameron Washington 3 run (Zody kick), 2:45, 2nd

Clinton—Isaiah Washington 6 run (Zody kick), 7:10, 3rd

Karns—Hodge-Harper 77 run (Castro kick), 2:12, 3rd

Karns—Hodge-Harper 7 run (Castro kick), 8:57, 4th

Clinton—Breeden 48 run (Zody kick), 5:28, 4th

Karns—Thomas Harper 56 pass from Kitts (Castro kick), 2:41, 4th

Clinton—I. Washington 43 run (C. Washington run), 0:52.3, 4th

Karns—FG Castro 46, 0:01.7, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 25, Karns 21

Rushes-yards: Clinton 51-369, Karns 36-303

Passing yards: Clinton 106, Karns 146

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 7-19-2, Karns 10-14-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 70-475, Karns 50-449

Punts-avg: Clinton 2-39.5, Karns 2-50.0

Return yardage: Clinton 98, Karns 168

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-3, Karns 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 7-71, Karns 10-110

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-0, Karns 2-2

Time of possession: Clinton 28:33, Karns 19:27

Time of game: 3 hours, 11 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: I. Washington 15-166 (2 TDs), Breeden 10-109 (2 TDs), C. Washington 15-77 (TD), Luke Harrison 4-13, Reagan McKamey 5-11, Cody Parker 1-7, Team 1-minus 14; Karns: Hodge-Harper 24-250 (3 TDs), Kobe Vaughn 8-45, Kitts 4-8

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Harrison 6-18-2 102, I. Washington 1-1-0 4 Karns: Kitts 10-14-1 146 (2 TDs)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Parker 3-28, Andrew Niner 2-14, McKamey 1-55, Jacob Brock 1-9; Karns: Harper 4-79 (TD), Gillespie 3-43 (TD), Drew Weaver 1-12, Trey Hawkins 1-10, Vaughn 1-2

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Zody 2-79-39.5; Karns: Kitts 2-100-50.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: I. Washington 4-69, Niner 1-12; Karns: Hawkins 3-82, Dalton Presley 1-7

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: none; Karns: Harper 2-79

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Luke Johnson 1-17; Karns: Jaquese Clark 1-0, Harper 1-0

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Johnson, I. Washington; Karns: none

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Karns: Anthony Woods 1-3

Missed field goals – yards

Clinton: Zody 55; Karns: none