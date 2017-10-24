Barker announces campaign treasurer

(Campaign press release) Russell Barker, Republican candidate for Anderson County Sheriff, has named Alan Seivers treasurer for his campaign. With over two decades of accounting and finance experience in the healthcare industry, Seivers currently serves as Vice President of Finance with a healthcare firm in Knoxville.

He is an active member in the community where he has served as Assistant Softball Coach at Clinton High School and has coached youth league baseball teams in Anderson County. He is an active member at Second Baptist Church where he currently serves as a Sunday School Teacher and a volunteer with the Van Ministry. He has also served as Chairman of the Deacons.

Barker praised the addition of Seivers to his campaign team. “Alan’s experience combined with his community involvement and love for people makes him the perfect fit for our campaign. He shares our passion of making Anderson County a safe place to live for our citizens. I am excited to have him on board.”

Seivers pointed to Barker’s experience and commitment to service as factors with joining the campaign. “I cannot think of anyone better to serve as our next Sheriff. His commitment to serving our country as a Marine and our community as a law enforcement officer for over 17 years made this decision easy. It is an honor to be a part of this campaign.”

Seivers lives in Clinton with his wife, Leigh Ann, and their three children – Savannah, Sophie, and Rhett.