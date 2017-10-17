Home / Obituaries / Barbara Geane Grigsby, age 71, of Kingston

Barbara Geane Grigsby, age 71, of Kingston

Barbara Geane Grigsby, age 71, of Kingston, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at Kindred Transitional Care Center in Maryville. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed quilting and sewing. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Bertha Dixon Grigsby.

SURVIVORS

Brother Jim Ed Grigsby of Rockwood

Sister Dorothy Palko & husband, Martin of Friendsville

Nephew Michael Grigsby & wife, Donna of Rockwood

Niece Melinda Michael & husband, Russell of Maryville

Great-niece & Great-nephews Farrell Michael, Joshua Michael, Michael Grigsby, Jr.

Special Friend Kathy Clark

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Graveside service will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

