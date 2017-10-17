Barbara Geane Grigsby, age 71, of Kingston, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at Kindred Transitional Care Center in Maryville. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed quilting and sewing. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Bertha Dixon Grigsby.

SURVIVORS

Brother Jim Ed Grigsby of Rockwood

Sister Dorothy Palko & husband, Martin of Friendsville

Nephew Michael Grigsby & wife, Donna of Rockwood

Niece Melinda Michael & husband, Russell of Maryville

Great-niece & Great-nephews Farrell Michael, Joshua Michael, Michael Grigsby, Jr.

Special Friend Kathy Clark

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Graveside service will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.