Barbara A Patterson, age 76 passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.

Barbara was  retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center as a registered nurse.  She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Clinton.

 

Preceded in death by: Mother Anna Mae England, Father Alga Duncan

Stepfather: Marion England

Brothers: James Cecil Duncan, Wendall Duncan

Stepbrother: Boyce England

 

Survivors: Husband of 57 years Roy Patterson

Daughters: Sheri McCurry, Traci Myers, Lori Bright and their husbands

Four Grandchildren: Stefanie Taylor, Kristie Jones, Wayne Dake, Allen Underwood

Six Great-Grandchildren: Emma, Aiden, Liam, Tallen, Katherine and Luke

 

The family will receive friends 6-7 pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 with funeral following at 7:00 pm with the Wayne Dake officiating.  Interment will be on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.Holleygamble.com

