ASAP still camping to raise money for Family Drug Treatment Court

Members of Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–or ASAP–of Anderson County remain camped out on the front steps of the County Courthouse in Clinton as they try to fill a gap in funding for a proposed Family Drug Treatment Court aimed at breaking the “generational cycle” of substance abuse in the community.

Armed with funds from the United Way of Anderson County, the City of Rocky Top and the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary to start the program, officials said Monday that they needed to raise an additional $33,000 by December or else they will have to return those funds to the contributors. As of late Wednesday, they had raised approximately $5000, thanks in part to a donation from Fox Toyota, which in turn issued a challenge to all the auto dealerships in Anderson County to donate to the program.

ASAP says they will remain encamped at the Courthouse until they raise the necessary funds, but hope it does not take until the December deadline.

If you would like to help bring a Family Drug Treatment Court to Anderson County, you can donate online at www.asapofanderson.org or you can stop by the Courthouse with a cash or check (and maybe some warm food and/or cocoa, as temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the mid-40s). The bigger the donation, the faster we can get them home, but every little bit helps.

