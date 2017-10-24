ASAP Camping for the Community at the Courthouse

You may have noticed the campsite on the front steps of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton if you have passed the building over the past two days.

Members of Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–or ASAP–of Anderson County, along with other community leaders, will be camping out all week long to raise the rest of the money needed to implement a proposed Family Drug Treatment Court program through Anderson County Juvenile Court.

The Family Drug Treatment Court was first funded in part by the United Way of Anderson County. The City of Rocky Top and the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary have added funds to the project; however, there is still a $33,000 funding gap. If that gap is not filled by December, the grant money will have to be returned, according to ASAP Executive Director Stephanie Strutner, who spoke with Merle FM’s Jack Ryan on Monday.

Strutner says that camping at the courthouse was a last resort after other attempts to raise the funds fell short.

ASAP plans to remain at the courthouse until the $33,000 funding gap is filled. They are asking community members and local businesses to make contributions to this campaign. To make a donation to the Family Drug Treatment Court of Anderson County online, visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org or bring cash or a check to the courthouse during Red Ribbon Week, which is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention observance.

(ASAP synopsis of the program) Initiating a Family Drug Treatment Court is a priority for a large group of stakeholders in the community and will address two of the priorities identified by the Best Practice Court Committee in 2012. The Committee spent over two years researching effective programs across the country (including programs across Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, focusing on best practices from three programs), conducted an extensive literature review, and conducted key informant interviews across the community to establish a foundation for potential solutions to address the problems unique to Anderson County. Based on these findings, the Family Drug Treatment Court program will be developed on a tiered approach, modeled after successful juvenile programs, and will incorporate the entire family unit. Evidenced by a report of the Anderson County jail population:

96% exhibit a drug and/or alcohol problem 91% males / 81% females in jail in Anderson County have a moderate to severe substance abuse problem 72% of inmates are parents



While the effects of substance abuse are evident on the user and their family, there are far-reaching effects on the greater community also. In 2014, 20.3 million local tax dollars were spent cleaning up the consequences of substance abuse (Strutner, Harrison, et al. 2014). A recent assessment of local human resource managers revealed that 44% had difficulty hiring an employee who could pass a drug screen, causing impact on the local economy. Furthermore, the single point-in-time number of people (67) aged 18-25 held in the Anderson County Jail in March of 2017 costs the county $404,010, based on the average 90-day length of stay. If five adolescents break the cycle and escape incarceration, the program will pay for itself.

Program Goals

Increase community collaboration to sustain a Family Drug Treatment Court program in Anderson County.

Reduce the number of juveniles with a second drug offense by incorporating a treatment approach involving the family unit, thereby reducing the number of young adults remanded to jail time for drug offenses.

Increase educational attainment and reduce truancy.

Increase employability for parents and juveniles.