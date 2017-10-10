Home / Featured / Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Wagon Trivia Quiz Question

Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Wagon Trivia Quiz Question

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 16 Views

Here is this week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Wagon Trivia Quiz Question:

Back before Regions existed in high school football (i.e. Region 3-5A), teams played in conferences. What was the name of the conference Clinton High School played in?

If you think you know the answer, email it to jim@wyshradio.com. If you are correct, your name will be put into a box and could be drawn during Thursday’s edition of the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon on WYSH. If your name is drawn, you will receive a $25 gift card from Apple Blossom Cafe in Clinton.

Go Dragons!

