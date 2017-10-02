Home / Community Bulletin Board / Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question

Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question

Jim Harris

Here is this week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question

In 1960, the Clinton High School football team completed its regular season 10-0-0 and were unscored upon, except for one touchdown surrendered. What team scored the only points of the 1960 season against the Clinton Dragons?

If you think you know the answer, email it to jim@wyshradio.com. If you are correct, your name will be put into a box and could be drawn during Thursday’s edition of the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon on WYSH. If your name is drawn, you will receive a $25 gift card from Apple Blossom Cafe in Clinton. The DEADLINE for answer submission is NOON ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 5TH.

Good luck, and Go Dragons!

