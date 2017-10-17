AP polls: AC up to #2, OR back in top 10

The Associated Press’s high school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains at #1 but, after clobbering the Chattanooga Central Purple Pounders on the road Friday, the Anderson County Mavericks have moved up one spot to #2. The unbeaten Mavs are 8-0 and close the season with a road game at East Hamilton on Friday and a Senior Night home showdown with Sequoyah.

In Class 5A, Fulton has moved up to #3 after winning by 30 points at Campbell County on Friday, while Catholic moved up one spot to #5 and Oak Ridge, following their convincing win over Clinton last week, re-entered the top 10 at #10. Campbell County plays at Clinton on this week’s edition of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football while Oak Ridge hits the road to face Powell on Friday.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #2, trailing only Oakland, who beat them earlier this season, and Farragut moves up to #6.

In Class 3A, Alcoa still holds the top spot, with Austin-East at #4 and Loudon at #7.

In Class 1A, Greenback is up to #3 while Coalfield remains at #6.