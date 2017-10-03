Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Legion Post 172 October meeting

American Legion Post 172 October meeting

Clinton American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Oct 9th at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include upcoming fund raisers and next month’s Veterans Day Parade. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.

