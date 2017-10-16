American Cancer Society hosting the 6th Night of Hope Dinner Nov. 9

The American Cancer Society is hosting the 6th Night of Hope Dinner in Anderson County on Thursday, November 9th at the 205 Main in Clinton at 6:30 PM.

The dinner will feature special guest, Maria Cornelius who is a breast cancer survivor and author of, “The Final Season – The Perserverance of Pat Summtt.

Table Hosts are currently being recruited. The role of the table host is to invite 7-8 other people to sit at their table and help in serving dinner to them. They will also be assisted by high school student volunteers who will be waiting on tables. There is no fee to host a table.

Throughout the fun filled evening guests at the table will be encouraged to tip their waiters for good service and tallies will be run throughout the evening for competition. The table with the most tips at the end of the evening will be crowned the 2017 Night of Hope Winner and awarded a prize package.

This is a great way for cancer survivors to get family, friends, co-workers and church family to rally around them in their fight against cancer or to celebrate their cure. It is also a way to remember a loved one who has lost his or her battle to cancer. Churches are also encouraged to get a table together to participate in this event.

Table hosts are encouraged to decorate their own table to a specific theme to add to the fun and variety. A dessert auction with auctioneer Randy Lowe will be held to conclude the dinner. The evening is great opportunity to help people stay well, get well, find cures, and fight back against cancer!

If you would like to be a part of this fun and exciting event as a table host or would just like to receive an invitation to the event, please contact Kelly Lenz at Clinton Physical Therapy Center at 457-1649 or CPTCKLENZ@aol.com. There is no cost to attend the event, but tips are expected! Sponsorship opportunities are also available for event sponsor, dinner sponsor and dessert auction sponsor.