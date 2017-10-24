ACSD offers Halloween safety tips, reminders

(ACSD) Halloween will be Tuesday, October 31st , and our neighborhoods will again be scattered with trick or treaters. To enjoy a fun and safe Halloween, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is offering the following safety tips.

Parents, please remember when choosing your children’s costumes, face paint is preferable to a mask. Trick or treaters should wear reflective clothing, carry a bright orange bag, and carry a flashlight or glowstick to make it easier for passing cars to spot them. Always walk on the left side of the road facing traffic. Parents and children alike should watch for cars at all times.

Adults should always accompany young children. A parent or older child should stay close all times or never let children walk by themselves. Wait in the driveway or by the door until they return.

Older children should travel in pairs or in groups while trick or treating. Parents should know the route their children are following. Children should always walk together to the front door of each house and never run across the road. Dark, unlighted houses should be avoided.

Children should save all their candy until they get home. Parents should closely inspect all candy. Throw away all unwrapped candy or any suspicious looking goodies.

Motorists should use extra caution Halloween night. When driving, slow down and be aware. Trick or treaters may dart into the road. Please drive at safe speeds and leave distance from the vehicle ahead of you. They may have to stop suddenly.

Sheriff’s deputies will be actively patrolling our neighborhoods throughout the county during Halloween evening. Please help us make Halloween a safe and enjoyable time in Anderson County.