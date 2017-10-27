ACSD investigating ‘suspicious’ fire

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a single-wide mobile home late Monday afternoon as “suspicious”.

The fire at the trailer at 110 Hidden Drive in Rocky Top was reported just before 5 pm Monday and when an Anderson County deputy showed up, members of the Medford Volunteer Fire Department were already working to extinguish the blaze. Assistant Medford Fire Chief Mike Seiber told Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Cardwell that he was first on the scene and had seen smoke coming from the window of the master bedroom. He also said that the sliding glass door at the rear of the trailer and a kitchen window were open.

The property owner arrived and confirmed that he had been having no problems with the renter, whom he says pays her rent on time every month and causes no problems. He also indicated he had no insurance on the structure. He added that he had stopped by earlier that day to speak with the renter, but no one answered the door despite a light being on inside.

The tenant arrived a few moments later and explained that she was in the process of moving out but had not been at the trailer for over a week, when she says she locked all the doors and turned out all the lights. She said that she had recently seen what she believed to marks left by someone attempting to pry open her front door. She had no renter’s insurance, according to Sgt. Cardwell’s report.

Firefighters told the deputy that the fire appeared to have started in a corner of the master bedroom and that there was an odor of what they believed to be Coleman lantern fuel.

Crews from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the case has been sent to the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.