AC Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11th

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News

The Clinton American Legion Post #172 in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051 and AMVETS Post #2 are proud to announce the 11th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade which will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. in downtown Clinton, TN.

This years’ theme is the “Appreciation for All Anderson County Veterans”.

The parade will start on Market Street in Clinton and move along Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse. The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Commerce Street 1/2 hour before the parade.

All veterans are invited to participate and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans: past, present and future at this wonderful parade.

There is NO Registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact Leon Jaquet @ 865-556-0997 or Mickey Vickery @ 865-399-5301 or any member of the American Legion Post #172, VFW Post #12051 or AMVET Post 2 to pick-up a registration form.

