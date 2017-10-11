Home / Local News / AC HR director leaving for private sector

AC HR director leaving for private sector

Anderson County Human Resources Director Russell Bearden, has announced that he is resigning effective October 20th and returning to the private sector.

Bearden sent his letter of resignation to county officials on Friday, writing that while he considered serving the county and its employees to be an “extreme honor,” he will be “returning to the private sector, where [he feels he is a] better fit.”

He will be taking a job with a company in Loudon County, according to the Courier News.

A search for his successor is now underway.

The Human Resources Advisory Committee will discuss how to proceed with that search on Friday October 20th at 9 am in room 118A of the Courthouse in Clinton.

