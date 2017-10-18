Home / Community Bulletin Board / 80th Annual Harvest Bazaar returning to Norris Oct. 27-28

80th Annual Harvest Bazaar returning to Norris Oct. 27-28

Jim Harris

The 80th Annual Harvest Bazaar will be held on Friday, October 27th and Saturday, the 28th. This event is sponsored by the women of Norris Religious Fellowship Church, and always offers a wide range of items for sale.

This year’s Bazaar will have crafts from several local artisans, baked goods, hundreds of books, CDs, DVDs, toys and tons of other treasures on display in a number of booths arranged throughout the building. In addition, there will be White Elephant section.

Furniture and other larger items will available under tents set up outside.

A silent auction will give customers an opportunity to view and bid on selected merchandise.

Food is also a staple of this event and this year is no exception, with menu items like breakfast each morning and lunch including hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips and vegetable soup. Lemonade, tea and water will be available.

