67th Annual St. Mary’s Fall Festival Oct 27-28

The 67th Annual St. Mary’s Fall Festival will be held on Friday and Saturday Oct 27-28 in Oak Ridge, and the public is invited to share in this community tradition. The festival will again feature a spaghetti dinner, auction, children’s activities, baking contest, food, and entertainment.

The festivities begin Friday, October 27, with the Knights of Columbus spaghetti dinner in the Parish Life Center. Those who can’t stay for dinner can take advantage of the “take-out” option offered. Doors open at 5 p.m., and take out dinners can be picked up under the covered walkway at the entrance of the Parish Life Center. Dinner prices are $10 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and children 5-12yrs, and free for 4yrs and under.

The live auction will start promptly at 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition to a baking contest on Friday, there will be a preserved (canned) foods contest. St. Lucy’s Silent Auction—which features arts, treasures, hand painted furniture, and theme baskets—will start accepting bids, and offer “buy it now” pricing on certain items.

On Saturday, October 28, the festivities begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. on parish grounds. Festival foods begin at 11am & will include the American Grille, Hot Wings, The German Bier Garten, and a Spanish Food Booth.

Armbands will be available for $20 for unlimited play on select inflatables. The Bake Shoppe, face painting, and St. Lucy’s silent auction will continue through Saturday. Live entertainment will be on the main stage throughout the day. Back by popular demand the festival will present the 2nd Annual Fast & Classy Car Club Show from 10am-2pm on the Oak Ridge Turnpike Side of the festival grounds.

Another of St. Mary’s outreach ministries—The White Elephant—will be open for business on Friday from 3-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. New fall and winter clothing will be available as will Halloween and Christmas decorations.

For more information about this year’s festival, contact the festival chairman Lenna Aird at (865) 256-9130 or lennaaird@gmail.com AND to be a Vendor contact Amy Shoenthaler at Kuntrymomma05@aol.com.