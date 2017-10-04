This weekend marks the 38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming at the Museum of Appalachia, one of the nation’s largest and most authentic music and folk festivals.

Each day, musicians perform on outdoor stages; filling the air with the sounds of traditional mountain, folk, Bluegrass, Gospel, old-time and Americana music. The weekend includes demonstrations of pioneer skills, a large craft fair with authentic Appalachian artisans, and traditional Southern foods.

Homecoming will kick off its first evening show on Friday, October 6th with genre-bending powerhouse group, The SteelDrivers—fresh off of their 2016 Grammy win for Best Bluegrass Album.

Multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning country singer Lee Ann Womack will perform on the evening of Saturday, October 7th, along with bluegrass super-group, The Earls of Leicester, assembled and led by dobro-master, Jerry Douglas.

Tennessee Fall Homecoming’s first-ever “Family Day” debuts on Sunday, October 8th. The weekend is capped-off with a day full of games, animals, storytelling, demonstrations, and music. Parents and children will enjoy hands-on activities as they learn about Appalachian history & culture—all at an affordable rate.

All Homecoming proceeds go toward the Museum’s mission to preserve Appalachian culture & heritage. A non-profit organization since 2003, the Museum is an official affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

For more information about the 2017 Tennesseee Fall Homecoming at the Museum of Appalachia, visit www.museumofappalachia.org.