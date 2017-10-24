Benefit singing November 18th at ACHS

There will be a benefit Gospel singing on November 18th at the Anderson County High School auditorium starting at 6:30pm for Hunter Sharp who is the grandson of Rev. Kenny Sharp, Pastor of Beech Grove Baptist Church.

Hunter is 15 and is battling cancer. The singing is to help defray the expenses his family is dealing with. Everyone is invited to attend. A Love Offering will be taken at the singing and given to the family.

If you have any questions please contact Mike Trentham by phone at 865-250-5177 (call or text) or by email at mtrentham1@live.com