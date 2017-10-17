17th annual Coal Creek Health Day in the books

Last Wednesday, the 17th Annual Coal Creek Health Day was held at Briceville Elementary School. Coal Creek Health Day is the day each year when students at Briceville assess the health of the creek that runs by their school by documenting what lives in it. Last week, students and volunteers found 15 species of fish, including rainbow darters, as described at http://www.coalcreekaml.com/HealthDay2017.htm.

Students from Briceville Elementary School have been assessing the health of Coal Creek by documenting what lives in it for 17 years. As in the past, this year’s event was led by world-class experts from TVA, UT, and Clinch River Chapter Trout Unlimited. Teachers Jenny Lindsay and Jessica McKinney, both Coal Creek Scholars, told how they assessed the health of the creek when they were students at Briceville School.

Each class took a turn participating in a bioassay of Coal Creek. An aquarium was filled with 16 different species of fish collected, along with an assortment of aquatic insects displayed in separate trays. Participants also saw a beaver and a snake during the collection activities. Inside the gymnasium, students participated in fly tying and casting instructions.