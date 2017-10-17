17th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival Oct. 13-14

(Information from the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host the 17th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival on October 13th & 14th in Historic Downtown Clinton in October.

Friday evening, October 13th, from 6-9 pm, the annual kickoff party will feature live musical entertainment by the “Tenos,” food vendors in the Hoskins/Lane Park, a A Cruze-In Muscle Car Show in the municipal parking lot along with extended hours for the antique shops, specialty shops and eateries. Opening for the Tenos and taking the stage at 5:30 pm will be Oliver Springs band Wheeler. If you would like to participate in the car show, your $10 entry fee will benefit the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools.

Then, on Saturday, October 14th from 9 am-5 pm, over 100 antique dealers and artisans will line Market and Cullom in the historic district for an old-time street festival. Dealers from throughout the southeast will provide shoppers and visitors a great selection of antiques and collectibles. Saturday will also feature Antique Appraiser Joe Rosson to appraise your treasures from 10 am to 2 pm in Clinton Antique Mall, beautiful Antique Car Display on Main Street, delicious food in two Food Courts, Kids Area, Live Entertainment in Hoskins/Lane Park and Folk Dancers at 10 am in the “flat”. New this year, a blacksmith will demonstrate his craft and sell his creations.

History will again come to life through a re-enactment of the 1804 pistol duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. Burr, first term Vice President of the United States under Thomas Jefferson, shot Hamilton, Secretary of the Treasury, in a duel fueled by years of animosity and personal tensions between the two political rivals. Learn the significance of this duel between national leaders on Clinton’s history and why a town once named Burrville changed its name to Clinton. The re-enactment is scheduled at 12:30 pm in the “flat” on Market Street in front of Hoskins/Lane Park.

For more information on the 17th Annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival, contact the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce @ 865-457-2559 or visit: www.clinchriverfallfestival.com.