XFS: Reddick dominates for 1st career win

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(MRN) Tyler Reddick led a race-high sixty-six laps and posted one of the most lopsided victories in series history on Saturday night, beating runner-up Brennan Poole to the finish by more than fourteen seconds at Kentucky Speedway to notch his first career win. They’re teammates, which gave Chip Ganassi Racing its first one-two finish. Justin Allgaier grabbed third place with Ryan Preece fourth. Rookie Cole Custer won the first two stages and finished fifth overall. Pole winner Kyle Benjamin led three times for fifty-two laps en route to his twelfth-place finish

Reddick started fifth in the forty-car field. His first career X-finity Series victory comes in just his fifteenth start.

Chevrolet swept the top three spots.

Saturday’s race was the opening stop in the playoffs. Allgaier and Custer come out of the weekend tied for first in the post-season standings. They are two points ahead of regular-season champion Elliott Sadler, who remains winless following his sixth-place finish.

Top 10 Finishers at Kentucky Speedway

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Tyler Reddick (5) 66

2. Brennan Poole (8) —

3. Justin Allgaier (4) —

4. Ryan Preece (2) 22

5. Cole Custer (R) (3) 49

6. Elliott Sadler (6) 11

7. Daniel Hemric (R) (7) —

8. Brian Scott (10) —

9. Matt Tifft (R) (9) —

10. Ryan Reed (13) —

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

