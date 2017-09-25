XFS: Reddick dominates for 1st career win

(MRN) Tyler Reddick led a race-high sixty-six laps and posted one of the most lopsided victories in series history on Saturday night, beating runner-up Brennan Poole to the finish by more than fourteen seconds at Kentucky Speedway to notch his first career win. They’re teammates, which gave Chip Ganassi Racing its first one-two finish. Justin Allgaier grabbed third place with Ryan Preece fourth. Rookie Cole Custer won the first two stages and finished fifth overall. Pole winner Kyle Benjamin led three times for fifty-two laps en route to his twelfth-place finish

Reddick started fifth in the forty-car field. His first career X-finity Series victory comes in just his fifteenth start.

Chevrolet swept the top three spots.

Saturday’s race was the opening stop in the playoffs. Allgaier and Custer come out of the weekend tied for first in the post-season standings. They are two points ahead of regular-season champion Elliott Sadler, who remains winless following his sixth-place finish.

Top 10 Finishers at Kentucky Speedway

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Tyler Reddick (5) 66

2. Brennan Poole (8) —

3. Justin Allgaier (4) —

4. Ryan Preece (2) 22

5. Cole Custer (R) (3) 49

6. Elliott Sadler (6) 11

7. Daniel Hemric (R) (7) —

8. Brian Scott (10) —

9. Matt Tifft (R) (9) —

10. Ryan Reed (13) —

