XFS: Keselowski wins at Richmond

Brad Keselowski passed Kyle Busch for his final lead of the night and kept the Number-22 Team Penske Ford in front over the final sixteen laps to claim his second victory of the season on Friday at Richmond Raceway. Keselowski beat Busch to the checkered flag by three seconds, giving Monster Energy Series drivers their seventeenth victory in the twenty-five X-finity Series races run this year. Ty Dillon finished third as Cup Series drivers grabbed the top three spots. Rookie Daniel Hemric and Elliott Sadler completed the top five. Busch started from the pole and led a race-high 182 laps en route to his runner-up finish.

Keselowski’s win is Ford’s first X-finity Series victory in Richmond since he swept both races in 2013. Brendan Gaughan and Dakoda Armstrong went into the weekend separated by twenty points in the chase for the final playoff spot. Gaughan added five points to his advantage with a twenty-first-place finish entering the regular-season finale next weekend.

Top 10 Finishers at Richmond Raceway

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Brad Keselowski (3) 34

2. Kyle Busch (Pole) 182

3. Ty Dillon (16) 16

4. Daniel Hemric (R) (8) 13

5. Elliott Sadler (11) —

6. Christopher Bell (14) —

7. William Byron (R) (6) —

8. Justin Allgaier (9) —

9. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (5) —

10. Brennan Poole (2) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 25 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 894 —-

2. William Byron (R) 799 -95

3. Justin Allgaier 774 -120

4. Daniel Hemric (R) 702 -192

5. Brennan Poole 701 -193

6. Cole Custer (R) 617 -277

7. Matt Tifft (R) 582 -312

8. Blake Koch 537 -357

9. Ryan Reed 512 -382

Michael Annett 512 -382