XFS: Hamlin takes lead from Logano on last lap at Darlington

(MRN) Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano swapped the lead four times over the final ten laps on Saturday – including a dramatic back-and-forth exchange in a mad dash to the checkered flag that ended with Hamlin in Victory Lane. He had grabbed the lead from Logano on the day’s final restart, but Logano got inside Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the last lap and surged ahead in Turn-3 … only to have Hamlin retake the lead with a crossover move that put him back in front and first to the finish with his seventeenth career victory. Runner-up Logano was eighteen one-hundredths of a second behind with Kevin Harvick third and Erik Jones fourth, giving Monster Energy Series drivers a sweep of the top four spots. They have now won sixteen of the twenty-four X-finity Series races contested this season. Rookie William Byron was the highest-finishing series regular in Saturday’s race, placing fifth in the forty-car field.

