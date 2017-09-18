XFS: Allgaier wins regular season finale

(MRN) Justin Allgaier powered past Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney on a late restart Saturday, keeping his Number-7 Junior Motorsports Chevrolet in front over the final fifteen laps to claim victory at Chicagoland Speedway. In notching his second win of the year, Allgaier beat runner-up Kyle Larson to the finish by one-point-seven seconds and secured the Number-2 seed for the post-season playoffs that open next weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Regular-season champion Elliott Sadler finished third in Saturday’s race with rookie Daniel Hemric and Austin Dillon completing the top five.

Jones started from the pole, won the first two stages and led a race-high ninety-four laps. He had one more shot at victory on the day’s final restart with seven laps to go. But Jones changed lanes before reaching the start-finish line and was assessed a pass-through penalty that saddled him with an eighteenth-place finish.

With three wins this season, William Byron earned the Number-1 playoff seed.

Top 10 Finishers in TheHouse.com 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Justin Allgaier (14) 15

2. Kyle Larson (3) 22

3. Elliott Sadler (6) —

4. Daniel Hemric (R) (9) —

5. Austin Dillon (13) —

6. Matt Tifft (R) (7) —

7. Cole Custer (R) (5) 41

8. Ty Dillon (17) —

9. Blake Koch (11) —

10. Darrell Wallace Jr. (16) —

Final Regular-Season Top 10

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 939 —-

2. Justin Allgaier 821 -118

3. William Byron (R) 803 -136

4. Daniel Hemric (R) 736 -203

5. Brennan Poole 727 -212

6. Cole Custer (R) 664 -275

7. Matt Tifft (R) 617 -322

8. Blake Koch 565 -374

9. Brendan Gaughan 535 -404

10. Michael Annett 534 -405